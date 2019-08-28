3DCart Partners with ClearSale

Fraud protection solutions provider ClearSale is partnering with e-commerce platform provider 3dcart to offer 3dcart customers advanced card-not-present fraud protection that combines machine learning with human expertise. ClearSale users will also receive guaranteed protection from fraud-related chargebacks.

"We are proud to have a partner like ClearSale, a company that shares our commitment to safety and security for our online merchants," said Gonzalo Gil, 3dcart's CEO, in a statement. "This will provide our stores with the kind of top-notch transactional security that allows businesses to focus on their own growth rather than worrying about fraud. We strive to provide the best quality e-commerce services to our clients, so partnering with ClearSale is an obvious choice for us."

"Becoming a 3dcart featured partner is quite exciting, as we are building a strong relationship to offer 3dcart customers the same services that our major retail clients worldwide rely on to stop fraud," said Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale's executive vice president and partner, in a statement. "We're always here for our clients with proprietary AI-based tools that analyze orders for signs of fraud, plus the world's largest manual review team to make sure valued customers aren't turned away in error. Our fraud prevention capabilities and 3dcart's e-commerce resources are a winning combination for merchants."