Bombora and LiveRamp Partner

LiveRamp and Bombora have developed a solution to help business-to-business (B2B) marketers connect with small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Leveraging account-based marketing strategies, the solution helps users define and target SMB audiences with an intent to purchase products and services in a scalable way.

The solution combines Bombora's expertise in B2B data and LiveRamp's knowledge in identity resolution, data activation and data stewardship to help marketers influence SMBs at scale based on behavioral signals and data science.

"SMBs are a historically challenging industry segment to target, and traditional techniques are static in nature and geographically constrained," said Pieter De Temmerman, chief operations officer at LiveRamp B2B, in a statement. "By partnering with Bombora, we can now empower B2B marketers to focus their efforts on companies more likely to complete the purchase process."

Bombora has a reach of approximately 7.5 million SMBs (companies with up to 100 employees) globally. The Bombora SMB IP-based audiences are currently available in the United States and United Kingdom, with more markets launching in the coming months.