Syncsort Acquires Pitney Bowes' Software Business

Syncsort today announced plans to acquire Pitney Bowes' Software Solutions business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but this is reported to be Syncsort's largest acquisition ever.

The acquisition includes Pitney Bowes' location intelligence, data enrichment (with a portfolio of business, geographic, and industry-specific data across 250 countries and territories), customer information management, and customer engagement solutions and builds on Syncsort's offerings in data quality software.