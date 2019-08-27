Airship Acquires Apptimize

Customer engagement company Airship has acquired Apptimize, a provider of solutions for testing and innovating user experiences across mobile apps and other digital channels. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Through this acquisition, businesses will be able to iterate digital features, content, recommendation algorithms, and user messages to create cross-channel user experiences.

Together Airship and Apptimize will unify digital engagement and experimentation, helping businesses understand and improve customer experiences. Airship will continue to sell, enhance and support the Apptimize platform, as well as enrich the Airship Customer Engagement Platform with new testing capabilities.

"Today's most impactful companies are constantly reinventing customer experience, and a culture of experimentation is a critical part of driving that innovation," said Brett Caine, CEO and president of Airship, in a statement. "By combining Apptimize mobile app and web testing with Airship's deep insight into customer engagement across channels, marketers and developers can focus innovation on the most critical areas while creating the seamless end-to-end experiences customers really want."

More than 100 companies use Apptimize's unified cross-platform A/B and multivariate testing solution to optimize and manage feature releases across digital touchpoints and to understand the interplay and impact of experiments across channels. Apptimize automatically integrates with most analytics platforms and offers code-free instrumentation of events for highly targeted experiments. Its Visual Editor enables users to make changes to iOS and Android apps without coding or updating apps, while its programmatic testing offers one-time configuration with dynamic variables that can be changed instantly to add variants. Feature management tools, including feature flags and instant updates, mitigate risk with controlled rollouts for new features and the ability to turn on or off specific features.