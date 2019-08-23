Chorus.ai Launches AI-Based Recommendations

Chorus.ai, providers of a conversation intelligence platform for sales teams, has released the Recommendations feature for deals, meetings, reviews, and coaching.

Recommendations uses Chorus.ai's artificial intelligence technology to provide role-based suggestions that help users see important moments from hundreds of meetings. Highlighted moments can include calls where managers need to coach reps, deals that need to be reviewed based on value or risks, and conversations from which others can learn.

Recommendations surfaces the most important moments of the day to under 10 of the biggest priorities, flagging them inside Chorus and through email alerts.