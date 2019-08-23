360insights Acquires Consumer Rebate Provider Ohana

360insights, a channel incentives management solutions provider, has acquired The Ohana Companies, a consumer rebate solutions provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As brands look to maximize their incentive spend, they're finding that the best way to achieve success is by consolidating their data on a single platform. We're providing that holistic solution by bringing together our leadership in business intelligence and insights, with Ohana's domain expertise and focus on user experience," said Jason Atkins, founder and CEO of 360insights, in a statement. "Integrating Ohana's practices and tribal knowledge into our platform and practices will further strengthen our offering as we continue to add features and functionality to our technology."

"The entire Ohana Companies family is excited to join the 360insights team and bring our expertise to the table," said Ohana CEO Eric Rubino in a statement. "Since 2007, Ohana has innovated the rebates process with technology advancements and a customer-focused approach. 360insights realized the value of our capabilities, and we're thrilled to integrate them with 360's award-winning platform."