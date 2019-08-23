COPC Launches Customer Experience Standard for Vendor Management Organizations, Version 6.1

COPC, a customer experience consulting, certification, and training firm, has launched Release 6.1 of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard for Vendor Management Organizations (VMOs) to help buyers of customer experience services better manage their VMO operations and vendors.

The COPC CX Standard for VMOs was first developed in 2002 to eliminate poor vendor performance and improve customer satisfaction results. The COPC CX Standard for VMOs provides VMOs and vendor partners a unified vision, greater structure, better defined responsibilities, and a shared vocabulary..

"The COPC CX Standard for VMOs is tailored for the management of CX operations provided via third-party vendors,"said Cliff Moore, chairman and co-founder of COPC, in a statement. "By understanding and implementing the best practices delivered in this updated standard, a VMO can ensure the right processes are deployed in their vendor partners' operations. These changes can dramatically transform a customer's service journey, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce the total costs of VMO-related operations."

Release 6.1 of the COPC CX Standard for VMOs has added the concept of service journeys, impacting how companies measure and manage the customer experience. Key items throughout the standard have been reworded to bring greater clarity to specific requirements and help users better understanding of how to capture and use customer data.

Release 6.1 of the COPC CX Standard for VMOs brings the VMO Standard into alignment with the Customer Service Provider (CSP) and Outsource Service Provider (OSP) versions of the COPC CX Standard, which were released earlier this year.