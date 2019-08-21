Zilliant Joins Oracle PartnerNetwork as Gold Level Member

Zilliant, a provider of pricing and sales growth solutions, has become an Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Gold level member. As a Gold Level partner, Zilliant can deliver its cloud-based price optimization and management solutions to Oracle's Enterprise Business Suite users.

"Zilliant is proud to announce this new expansion into a technology and business relationship with a force like Oracle," said Greg Peters, Zilliant's president and CEO, in a statement. "It shows the continued positive impact our AI-driven pricing and sales growth solutions are having for customers in a time of cost uncertainty and unpredictable markets. We admire Oracle's technical approach and business leadership and look forward to continuing to innovate together for our customers and prospects."

As a Gold level member, Zilliant can resell all Oracle Technology products and can apply to resell Oracle Applications and Industry Solutions. In addition, they receive access to My-Oracle Support to support development, demonstration, and integration licenses only, discounts on training, limited free assessment/exam vouchers, reduced rates on the purchase of Oracle licenses for internal use, discounts on advanced customer services, and more.