Tikit Partners with Enable
Tikit, a provider of technology solutions for legal firms, is partnering with Enable to resell the PitchPerfect solution.
Enable's PitchPerfect solution helps companies create fully branded, design-quality documents in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint. At its core is a centralized, curated database of pitch assets, such as bios, experience, case studies and references. These can be drawn and fully formatted, into both Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, via PitchPerfect toolbars.
"PitchPefect empowers lawyers themselves to respond quickly to requests for information without help from BD and in the knowledge that the information they send is up to date and in firm style. For more complex pitches, PitchPerfect significantly simplifies the process of putting together pitch documents, allowing more time to be devoted to the elements that will actually differentiate the firm from its competition. It perfectly complements the other elements of the Tikit Marketing and Business Development ecosystem which combine to put firms in the very best position to identify and win business," said Simon Elven, commercial and marketing director at Tikit, in a statement.
"At Enable, we create innovative software solutions to business problems. We are, therefore, delighted to be joining with Tikit in their vison to create the perfect environment for law firms to connect with their prospects and clients by being a fundamental part of the Tikit marketing and business development ecosystem," said David Lumsden, Enable's CEO, in a statement.