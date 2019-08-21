Tikit Partners with Enable

Tikit, a provider of technology solutions for legal firms, is partnering with Enable to resell the PitchPerfect solution.

Enable's PitchPerfect solution helps companies create fully branded, design-quality documents in Microsoft Word and PowerPoint. At its core is a centralized, curated database of pitch assets, such as bios, experience, case studies and references. These can be drawn and fully formatted, into both Microsoft Word and PowerPoint, via PitchPerfect toolbars.