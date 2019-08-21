Rybbon and SurveySparrow Integrate
Rybbon, provider of a digital gifting platform, is partnering with SurveySparrow, provider of a mobile-first survey platform. The integration enables SurveySparrow users to boost survey response rates through automated incentive delivery.
Rybbon's automated gifting platform allows businesses to streamline the reward fulfillment process. Users can offer survey respondents a wide selection of e-gift cards, Visa and Mastercard Prepaid cards, and charitable donations.
SurveySparrow users can send branded rewards emails to ensure recipients open them. And they can get 100 percent refunds on unclaimed rewards.
"Survey software like SurveySparrow and Rybbon are natural partners," Rybbon's CEO, Jignesh Shah, said in a statement. "This partnership gives SurveySparrow customers a powerful method to increase survey response rates and completion rates."
"We're constantly looking for ways to help our customers get more from their surveys," said Shihab Muhammed, CEO of SurveySparrow, in a statement. "Partnering with Rybbon gives them an added layer of success when it comes to boosting response rates."