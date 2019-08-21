Rybbon and SurveySparrow Integrate

Rybbon, provider of a digital gifting platform, is partnering with SurveySparrow, provider of a mobile-first survey platform. The integration enables SurveySparrow users to boost survey response rates through automated incentive delivery.

Rybbon's automated gifting platform allows businesses to streamline the reward fulfillment process. Users can offer survey respondents a wide selection of e-gift cards, Visa and Mastercard Prepaid cards, and charitable donations.

SurveySparrow users can send branded rewards emails to ensure recipients open them. And they can get 100 percent refunds on unclaimed rewards.