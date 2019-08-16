Shopify Launches Shopify Chat
Shopify this week launched Shopify Chat, a native chat function that allows merchants to have real-time conversations with their customers.
Once enabled, Shopify Chat will appear on all online store pages. It works with all browsers and operating systems. And, with a unique keyboard inside Shopify Ping, merchants will have access to store products and discounts without ever leaving the conversation, helping them provide product recommendations, discounts, checkout links, and more.
This adds to an existing list of chat functions that have already been enabled within Shopify Ping, including Facebook Messenger and Apple Business Chat.
"Chat has always been a crucial part of commerce and is essential for building one-to-one customer relationships. We're continuing our investment in making the conversational commerce experience as intuitive and easy as chatting with friends and families. With most of our merchants selling across multiple channels and geographies, our latest feature enables dynamic conversations to best support consumer messaging preferences and ensure that the future of commerce is increasingly borderless to enable seamless communication," said Michael Perry, director of product at Shopify, in a statement.