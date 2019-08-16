Shopify Launches Shopify Chat

Shopify this week launched Shopify Chat, a native chat function that allows merchants to have real-time conversations with their customers.

Once enabled, Shopify Chat will appear on all online store pages. It works with all browsers and operating systems. And, with a unique keyboard inside Shopify Ping, merchants will have access to store products and discounts without ever leaving the conversation, helping them provide product recommendations, discounts, checkout links, and more.

This adds to an existing list of chat functions that have already been enabled within Shopify Ping, including Facebook Messenger and Apple Business Chat.