Ignite Sales Launches Neuro 2.0 Customer Engagement Platform
Ignite Sales, a provider of customer engagement technology, released version 2.0 of its Ignite Neuro customer engagement platform.
Neuro 2.0 allows financial institutions to do the following:
- Incorporate multilingual capabilities for global banking applications, expanding the breadth of consumer coverage by more than 20 percent;
- Monitor and adjust consumer and small business conversation dynamics to increase customer engagement depth and performance by as much as 40 percent;
- Expand capabilities to now include wealth management, treasury management, and insurance; and
- Incorporate behavioral economics strategies and techniques to guide consumers to wise financial choices, enabled by Ignite's database of 8 million completed conversations.
"The survival of every bank is dependent on their ability to engage customers at every point of interaction," said Ignite Sales' CEO, George Noga, in a statement. "This is why we designed Ignite Neuro 2.0: to help financial institutions discover customers' needs and match them to their products and services, completely transforming customer engagement."