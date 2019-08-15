▼ Scroll to Site ▼
  August 15, 2019

Ignite Sales Launches Neuro 2.0 Customer Engagement Platform

Ignite Sales, a provider of customer engagement technology, released version 2.0 of its Ignite Neuro customer engagement platform.

Neuro 2.0 allows financial institutions to do the following:

  • Incorporate multilingual capabilities for global banking applications, expanding the breadth of consumer coverage  by more than 20 percent;
  • Monitor and adjust consumer and small business conversation dynamics to increase customer engagement depth and performance by as much as 40 percent;
  • Expand capabilities to now include wealth management, treasury management, and insurance; and
  • Incorporate behavioral economics strategies and techniques to guide consumers to wise financial choices, enabled by Ignite's database of 8 million completed conversations.

"The survival of every bank is dependent on their ability to engage customers at every point of interaction," said Ignite Sales' CEO, George Noga, in a statement. "This is why we designed Ignite Neuro 2.0: to help financial institutions discover customers' needs and match them to their products and services, completely transforming customer engagement."

