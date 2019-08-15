TeleSign Adds RCS Messaging

TeleSign, a provider of authentication and communication services, has expanded into Rich Communication Services (RCS) Messaging, allowing companies to send personalized and engaging messages to consumers directly from websites or applications

Some of the benefits of RCS messaging include the following:

Support for high-resolution photos, GIFs, and video messages;

Read and delivery receipts;

Artificial intelligence for suggested replies and actions; and

Chatbot interfaces.