TeleSign Adds RCS Messaging
TeleSign, a provider of authentication and communication services, has expanded into Rich Communication Services (RCS) Messaging, allowing companies to send personalized and engaging messages to consumers directly from websites or applications
Some of the benefits of RCS messaging include the following:
- Support for high-resolution photos, GIFs, and video messages;
- Read and delivery receipts;
- Artificial intelligence for suggested replies and actions; and
- Chatbot interfaces.
"Engaging consumers should be a top priority for all companies, and quality of communication services can significantly impact engagement," said Vincent Oh, director of product management for CPaaS at TeleSign, in a statement. "TeleSign has a strong platform that is capable of supporting many different use cases within the CPaaS market on a global scale. Building upon our SMS and voice communications expertise, our new RCS Messaging API ensures a rich, engaging, and effective communication experience."