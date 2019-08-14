Accenture Launches Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst

Accenture and Pegasystems have launched Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst within select Accenture Innovation Hubs in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with plans to expand to Latin America.

The Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst bring together consultants from both organizations to work side-by-side with clients, collaborating to reimagine the customer experience. They leverage Accenture's design thinking approach to develop, prototype, and pilot innovative solutions, combined with Pega Catalyst, a platform to create business applications.

"These new studios combine the power of Accenture and Pega to help our clients jump-start innovation by envisioning differentiated and simplified customer journeys," said David Steuer, managing director of Accenture Intelligent Software Engineering Services, in a statement. "Whether they want to better align business goals with the end-to-end customer experience or explore new ways to leverage their existing Pega investments, the studios create an open space for our clients to experiment."

Accenture has a long-standing relationship with Pega and has conducted more than 500 Pega client engagements over the past four years, working with companies such as NASCO and HM Health Solutions to drive transformation.