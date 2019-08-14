Accenture Launches Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst
Accenture and Pegasystems have launched Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst within select Accenture Innovation Hubs in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with plans to expand to Latin America.
The Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst bring together consultants from both organizations to work side-by-side with clients, collaborating to reimagine the customer experience. They leverage Accenture's design thinking approach to develop, prototype, and pilot innovative solutions, combined with Pega Catalyst, a platform to create business applications.
"These new studios combine the power of Accenture and Pega to help our clients jump-start innovation by envisioning differentiated and simplified customer journeys," said David Steuer, managing director of Accenture Intelligent Software Engineering Services, in a statement. "Whether they want to better align business goals with the end-to-end customer experience or explore new ways to leverage their existing Pega investments, the studios create an open space for our clients to experiment."
Accenture has a long-standing relationship with Pega and has conducted more than 500 Pega client engagements over the past four years, working with companies such as NASCO and HM Health Solutions to drive transformation.
"As part of our ongoing effort to embrace innovative technologies that enable us to best serve our clients, we've worked with Accenture and Pega over the past several years to reinvent our customer service product offering," said John Ladaga, president and CEO of NASCO, in a statement. "We've seen first-hand the business outcomes that Accenture and Pega can deliver, and we're looking forward to experiencing the Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst as we continue to work to differentiate the customer experience for our clients."
"As organizations tackle digital transformation initiatives, they need access to the right capabilities and technologies that will help them maximize their opportunity and address the inevitable challenges they will face. The Accenture Liquid Studios for Pega Catalyst are the culmination of a long-standing alliance, bringing together industry-leading capability and solutions that help our clients rapidly create scalable solution prototypes to unlock value and innovate quickly," Ken Nicolson, vice president of global alliances at Pegasystems, said in a statement.