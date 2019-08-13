FICANEX Partners with Ada for a Banking Chatbot
FICANEX and Ada have partnered to release tunl.chat, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that provides more than 175 financial institutions across Canada with another channel to support approximately 8 million customers.
Financial institutions can brand and customize tunl.chat and deploy the chatbot within their websites and mobile apps. Nine financial institutions, including FirstOntario Credit Union and Kawartha Credit Union in Ontario and BlueShore Financial and First West Credit Union in British Columbia have already committed to adopt the service. Initial implementation projects are scheduled for September.
In addition to automating answers to common questions, the chatbot can be deployed by FICANEX institutions with many customer service scenarios. Financial institutions that offer live chat can also use tunl.chat to take advantage of the newly released Ada Glass to instantly connect customers to a live agent from an automated chat.
FICANEX member institutions can now integrate a customer support chatbot into their organizations with tunl.chat. Data analytics will help financial institutions identify key opportunities to improve the customer experience.
"By partnering with Ada, FICANEX is able to deliver tunl.chat as a tool that enables conversational banking, which is rapidly becoming a critical part of the customer experience," said Andrew Obee, president and CEO of FICANEX, in a statement. "Today's consumers want instant access to information pertaining to a financial institutions' service offerings, which current channels just don't facilitate well enough. It is increasingly important to equip consumers with a tool they can use to get fast, contextual answers to their questions without having to turn their search for information into a weekend project. These benefits extend to financial institutions, enabling them to realize decreased costs to serve and increased share of wallet by adding a self-learning chatbot to current customer communication channels."
"Our goal at Ada is to make the support experience better for the customer, the agent, and the customer experience team," said Mike Murchison, CEO of Ada, in a statement. "By partnering with FICANEX, we can bring the simplicity of our solution to millions of banking customers that will benefit from access to support when and where they need it. This also provides member financial institutions with the added advantage of being able to efficiently and effectively support their customers using an easily customizable platform."