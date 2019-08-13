FICANEX Partners with Ada for a Banking Chatbot

FICANEX and Ada have partnered to release tunl.chat, an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot that provides more than 175 financial institutions across Canada with another channel to support approximately 8 million customers.

Financial institutions can brand and customize tunl.chat and deploy the chatbot within their websites and mobile apps. Nine financial institutions, including FirstOntario Credit Union and Kawartha Credit Union in Ontario and BlueShore Financial and First West Credit Union in British Columbia have already committed to adopt the service. Initial implementation projects are scheduled for September.

In addition to automating answers to common questions, the chatbot can be deployed by FICANEX institutions with many customer service scenarios. Financial institutions that offer live chat can also use tunl.chat to take advantage of the newly released Ada Glass to instantly connect customers to a live agent from an automated chat.

FICANEX member institutions can now integrate a customer support chatbot into their organizations with tunl.chat. Data analytics will help financial institutions identify key opportunities to improve the customer experience.