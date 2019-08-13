PathFactory Teams with Looker for Marketing Insights

PathFactory, provider of the Content Insight & Activation platform, is partnering with Looker.

The integration of Looker within Path Analytics, PathFactory's analytics suite, will equip marketers with insights about their marketing effectiveness. PathFactory's dataset tells marketers whether prospects have consumed their content.

"PathFactory's customers frequently say that our unique dataset is one of the primary reasons they choose us over other solutions on the market,"; said Dev Ganesan, CEO of PathFactory, in a statement. "We are thrilled to double down on these capabilities, delivering deeper and more actionable insights than ever before through Path Analytics, thanks to Looker's robust reporting capabilities." "Data has the ability to empower employees in virtually any business and function," said Lambert Billet, chief revenue officer at Looker, in a statement. "As a platform, our mission is to make data both accessible and actionable in a format that people are already familiar with, and collaborating with companies such as PathFactory helps us to make that possible."

New insights available in the PathFactory platform will include the following:

Channel performance, based on the real content consumption data of the audience each channel delivers;

Top conversion-driving content assets, across all campaigns; and

Content consumption time, grouped by company and accounts.

Cisco, a PathFactory customer since 2016, has already seen massive benefits from unlocking this new dataset.