Top Down Partners with Infosys
Top Down Systems, a developer of customer communication management (CCM) software, and Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, are teaming up to provide cloud-based CCM solutions for firms in financial services, healthcare, life sciences, government, and other industries. Infosys will primarily sell and support Top Down's Intouch systems outside of North America.
The partnership combines the Top Down Intouch CCM software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution with Infosys' implementation and support services. This will enable companies to move their customer communications to the cloud.
"By providing an industry-leading CCM solution to a range of companies worldwide, Top Down and Infosys can address the changing needs and goals across multiple sectors by accelerating critical digital initiatives," said Shaji Mathew, executive vice president and global head of delivery for the banking/financial services, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences sectors at Infosys, in a statement.
"Top Down has seen tremendous interest in Intouch from around the world," said Matt Lederer, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Top Down, in a statement. "We knew we needed to find a partner that could deliver the same level of product sales, implementation, and support that we have for nearly 40 years. Infosys has over 400 consultants dedicated to providing CCM solutions to companies across industries and around the globe. They're a great fit for us."