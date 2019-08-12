Top Down Partners with Infosys

Top Down Systems, a developer of customer communication management (CCM) software, and Infosys, a provider of digital services and consulting, are teaming up to provide cloud-based CCM solutions for firms in financial services, healthcare, life sciences, government, and other industries. Infosys will primarily sell and support Top Down's Intouch systems outside of North America.

The partnership combines the Top Down Intouch CCM software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution with Infosys' implementation and support services. This will enable companies to move their customer communications to the cloud.