Chatmeter Adds Google Q&A Feature to Social Suite

Chatmeter, a provider of local search marketing and reputation management for multilocation businesses, today unveiled Chatmeter Google Q&A within its Social Suite to help marketers improve consumer engagement, local rankings, voice search, and brand consistency.

Google Q&A is a crowdsourced FAQ feature within companies' local Google My Business (GMB) pages that allows consumers to ask and respond to questions about those businesses. Chatmeter's new Google Q&A functionality enables companies to listen to, respond to, and publish Q&A input at scale to increase local search rankings and prevent the spread of misinformation.

With Chatmeter's Google Q&A feature, companies can do the following:

Use keywords within popular Google Q&A responses to enhance their voice strategy, grow local search rankings, and impact local keyword rankings, featured snippet selections, and voice search results;

Maintain brand control by engaging with questions before Google consumers do, providing a single source of truth on Google questions versus leaving it up to uninformed consumers or even competitors;

Pre-populate and publish FAQs to each Google My Business location page; and;

Gain access to social media management tools and social analytics.