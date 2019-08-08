Zappix Provides Upsell Opportunities During Contact Center Interactions
Zappix, a provider of on-demand customer service solutions, has begun offering upsell opportunities to its clients as part of the Zappix product offering. Zappix customers can choose to include targeted banners that automatically present to consumers based on custom variables or upsell messages presented after specific customer service interactions.
"Zappx upsell opportunities give our clients the power to bring otherwise unrealized potential revenue to customer service interactions," said Yossi Abraham, Zappix's president, in a statement. "Automated, targeted banners and precisely placed promotions greatly increase the probability of upselling additional products or services."