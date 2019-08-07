Kenshoo Extends Kenshoo Local to Facebook

Kenshoo, a provider of marketing technology, has launched a marketing solution for Facebook as part of its Kenshoo Local portfolio.

With the new Facebook app, which is purpose-built for agencies serving small and midsized businesses, automotive dealerships, and companies with localized operations and physical stores, Kenshoo Local now lets businesses create, manage, amnd optimize search campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

In addition, cross-channel capabilities, such as budget and optimization features that automatically shift budgets to the best-performing segments, have been added.

By synching Facebook advertising to their search campaigns, Kenshoo Local provides advanced tools for client onboarding, audience management, budgeting, and campaign optimization, enabling users to do the following:

Manage Google, Microsoft, Verizon Media, and Facebook ad accounts simultaneously;

Automatically activate new accounts directly from a CRM or order management system;

Create and manage custom and look-alike audiences for Facebook;

Optimize budgets across multiple Facebook campaigns;

Apply advanced budget pacing, scheduling, and rollover strategies;

Launch campaigns through a creation workflow; and

Consolidate and analyze performance data across search and social channels.