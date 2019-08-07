Paytronix Acquires Open Dining

Paytronix Systems, providers of a digital guest experience platform, has acquired Open Dining, a provider of ordering and delivery for small-to-medium-sized restaurants. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a result of the acquisition, Open Dining will now be known as Paytronix Order & Delivery, joining a platform that includes Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value.

The Paytronix solution enables easy-to-use online ordering with integrations to leading POS and third-party delivery partners, including DoorDash and Grubhub. Today, nearly 30,000 locations use the feature-rich platform.