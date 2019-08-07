Paytronix Acquires Open Dining
Paytronix Systems, providers of a digital guest experience platform, has acquired Open Dining, a provider of ordering and delivery for small-to-medium-sized restaurants. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
As a result of the acquisition, Open Dining will now be known as Paytronix Order & Delivery, joining a platform that includes Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value.
The Paytronix solution enables easy-to-use online ordering with integrations to leading POS and third-party delivery partners, including DoorDash and Grubhub. Today, nearly 30,000 locations use the feature-rich platform.
"Paytronix is committed to creating frictionless guest experiences," said Andrew Robbins, president of Paytronix, in a statement. "This acquisition broadens our feature set that includes NFC Loyalty, one-to-one promotions, text-to-enroll, and pay-by-mobile. A key part of our success is listening to the voice of the customer, and our customers have been urging us to provide an ordering solution that leverages Paytronix's AI-driven guest intelligence.
"Both restaurant and convenience store brands will benefit from having a couch-to-couch solution that enables guests to order and receive items wherever they are, while giving brands the ability to own and nurture the guest relationship," Robbins continued. "This single platform will make it easier for small teams to create and manage programs that boost both near-term and long-term transaction volumes."
"These are two perfectly complementary products," said Tim Ridgely, founder of Open Dining, in a statement. "From the beginning, I could easily see how the two platforms would work seamlessly together. Our entire team is excited to be on the Paytronix growth trajectory with its leading guest engagement platform, smart team, and best-of-breed technology."