Twilio Launches SendGrid Ads Feature
Twilio, a cloud communications platform provider, has introduced Twilio SendGrid Ads, a capability within Marketing Campaigns that enables marketers to create multichannel engagements.
Now available in beta, Twilio SendGrid Ads helps marketers extend their existing email campaigns to a broader set of channels by building highly targeted display and social ad campaigns within the same platform they are already using.
"Twilio SendGrid Ads makes the multichannel marketing process simpler, faster, and more effective for marketers by using their email intelligence, website data, creative assets, and reporting to engage and retarget customers across channels like Facebook, Instagram, and Google Display Ads," said Sameer Dholakia, CEO of Twilio SendGrid, in a statement. "Now, customers can use ads to get more out of email and use email to get more out of ads. Our goal is to not only add new channels but help our customers orchestrate outreach across channels and to use data from one channel to enrich the customer experience in another."
With Ads, users can use display and social ad campaigns to target current contacts or find new ones by doing the following:
- Inviting prospects to sign up for emails directly from within a lead ad on Facebook and/or Instagram and feed it into an email automation list;
- Targeting people on existing email contact lists who, for example, might have shown interest in a product or offer promoted in an email campaign, with display ads on Facebook and/or Instagram;
- Finding new potential customers by creating look-alike ad campaigns targeting people who have similar characteristics to email contact lists; and
- Retargeting website visitors using Facebook, Instagram, and Google Display Ads.
With Ads, marketers can create campaigns for multiple channels from one platform and understand how their campaigns impact their business via advanced analytics.
"No other providers are executing multichannel marketing campaigns as well as Twilio SendGrid," said Chase Williams, a managing partner at Market My Market, in a statement. "Implementing advertising strategies that leverages email data is a no-brainer. We've been able to utilize data from our email lists to develop more effective advertising campaigns for our clients. Twilio SendGrid's platform is easy to navigate and eliminates many of the steps needed to execute a successful ad campaign."
