dotData Updates dotData Enterprise and dotDataPy Data Science Acceleration

dotData, a provider of data science automation and operationalization, has released Version 1.6 of dotData Data Enterprise and Version 1.2 of dotDataPy. The new updates provide users with deeper insights, increased flexibility, and greater security.

"One of the most exciting enhancements in the update is the ability to automatically generate features from text data in combination with other types of data sources. This new feature unlocks the tremendous value of in-house business text data owned by many enterprises," said Ryohei Fujimaki, founder and CEO of dotData, in a statement. "Another notable enhancement is support of deep learning frameworks such as TensorFlow and PyTorch in our AutoML with enhanced transparency for highly non-linear ML models."

Key updates of the dotData Enterprise Version 1.6 and dotDataPy Version 1.2 include the following: