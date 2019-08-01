Revegy and FinListics Partner
Sales enablement technology providers Revegy and FinListics have partnered to continue to expand market opportunities and increase the value delivered to their clients.
Revegy provides a premier platform for key account management, focused on helping companies optimize revenue growth for their most valuable customers.
FinListics’ ClientIQ platform helps companies understand industry insights, financial comparisons, and relative value.
"Revegy and FinListics are both high-growth sales enablement companies in Atlanta, so working together seemed like a natural fit," said Melody Astley, vice president of sales and strategy at FinListics, in a statement. "Today, users and organizations expect integration. Sales personnel spend significant time in their CRM systems, so having both companies' technologies integrated on one platform will make their jobs easier and help them reach their targets."
"We are all constantly working to better understand how we can help our clients drive their success through our products and services. With Finlistics we have found a way to leverage partnerships to better understand the clients' needs," said Mark Kopcha, CEO of Revegy, in a statement. "At Revegy, we recognize and appreciate the value FinListics brings to those responsible for value-driven sales programs, and we look forward to the benefits our clients will enjoy as a result of this strategic collaboration."