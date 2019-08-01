DonorDrive Integrates with Facebook Fundraisers

DonorDrive has integrated with Facebook Fundraisers to help nonprofits reach more donors and increase revenue.

With the integration, nonprofits can connect, track, and communicate for campaigns. Supporters can start fundraising through Facebook within minutes, and their progress syncs in real time between DonorDrive and Facebook Fundraisers. Regular alerts and news feed updates to Facebook friends will help automate fundraising. Additionally, nonprofit staff can view fundraising data from Facebook Fundraisers in DonorDrive's Event Insights.

Beyond increased donation revenue, nonprofits will have better insights, communications, and reporting with Facebook Fundraisers. Nonprofits can see the direct impact Facebook Fundraisers has on their events and campaigns. DonorDrive also gives nonprofits ways to communicate with Facebook participants with automated alerts and text message notifications.

DonorDrive clients that have already started using Facebook Fundraisers include Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, World Vision, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and Covenant House.

"If the initial reaction is any indication," said Covenant House's Shevion Lebrick, in a statement, "our fundraisers are eager to use the new technology, and we're thrilled to learn new ways we can increase our fundraising capacity."

Reportedly, more than 40 percent of the funds raised since Covenant House enabled Facebook Fundraisers have come in through Facebook.