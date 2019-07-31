Google Launches App Ad Solutions

Google today released six app advertising features: three across AdMob, Google's in-app advertising solution for publishers, and three for App campaigns that will help app developers grow their audiences and businesses by reaching the right users with the best ad experiences.

For advertisers on buy-side, Google expanded App campaigns to serve on new surfaces and inventory on the following:

Discover, which allows advertisers running App campaigns to automatically begin serving on Google's feed platform, which has more than 800 million users;

YouTube Search, which will allow developers' apps to begin showing up within YouTube search queries based on relevance; and

In-stream Display video, for new ad inventory that appears before, during, or after videos on all Google Display sites and apps.

For publishers on the sell-side, Google added the following AdMob updates: