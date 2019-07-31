Acumen Acquires Sage CRM

The acquisition of this practice strengthens Acumen's continued growth in the small and mid-sized market.

"This is great milestone for Acumen Information Systems" said Paul Crompton, managing partner of Acumen, in a statement. "We are very pleased that the United Solutions Group recognized the value and dedication that we bring to our current customers and allowed us to expand our talents and commitment to Sage to their client base."

"With over 90 percent of our customers involved in the booming construction and real estate vertical, United Solutions Group recently made a strategic decision to focus exclusively on the construction and real estate markets" said Ted O'Shea, president of United Solutions Group, in a statement. "Moreover, our Sage ERP clients in the distribution and manufacturing sectors deserve to be aligned with a Sage business partner like Acumen Information Systems, that has both a primary focus and extensive expertise in those sectors. We have developed a deep respect for Acumen Information Systems over the years and are thrilled that our loyal Sage ERP clients will be in good hands and well supported as they continue on their Sage customer-for-life journey."