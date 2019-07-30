Leidos CRM Is FedRAMP Authorized
Leidos' Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) system, Intranet Quorum (IQ), has been authorized under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and is now available on the FedRAMP marketplace as IQ FedCloud.
This certification means that federal agencies can implement IQ FedCloud as a security-vetted cloud technology.
In 2012, the General Services Administration (GSA) founded FedRAMP as part of an initiative to bring secure cloud technology to the federal government.
"Leidos has spent over 20 years providing data analytics that help federal, state, and local government agencies more effectively service and engage with their constituents," said Angie Heise, Leidos' civil group president, in a statement. "With this authorization, we'll be able to continue this important work with a wider range of customers for many years to come."