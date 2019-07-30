Valimail Launches Amplify for Email Branding

Valimail, a provider of identity-based anti-phishing solutions, has released Valimail Amplify. Based on the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI)standard, Amplify is purpose-built to display the logos of DMARC-enforced senders in the email clients of BIMI-supporting vendors.

"We're excited to be delivering this product, after working with Google, Verizon Media, and all the other BIMI supporters to develop the standard over the past year," said Valimail's vice president of product, William Stephens, in a statement. "Valimail Amplify dovetails seamlessly with Google's forthcoming BIMI pilot, as well as the Yahoo Mail BIMI trial and Microsoft Business Profile for Outlook.com. Working together, our goal is to provide incentives, standards, and products that will make email more effective and trustworthy for everyone."

Valimail Amplify enables companies to leverage BIMI with a secure interface. Companies using Valimail Amplify can take control of the images and information displayed adjacent to their email messages in customer inboxes on Yahoo Mail and other email providers, such as Google, when they add BIMI support.

Additionally, Valimail Amplify supports Microsoft Business Profile on Outlook.com, so companies can control their BIMI assets and Microsoft profile data from a single dashboard. Microsoft Business Profile is a separate project that offers similar logo control to domain owners, but which also enables the addition of company information that can be revealed as a popup on the sender's logo. Microsoft Business Profiles currently appear in Outlook.com inboxes, for senders that have enabled them.

BIMI provides a secure, global framework enabling email inboxes to display sender-designated logos for authenticated email messages. It prevents senders from spoofing logos owned by other organizations. As part of those protections, BIMI will work only with email that has been authenticated through the Domain-based Message Authentication, Receiving & Conformance (DMARC) standard and for which the domain owner has specified a DMARC policy of enforcement (reject or quarantine).