Qlik! Releases Qlik! Forms

Quik! has launched the Quik! Forms App, a cloud-based solution for forms automation that integrates with Redtail, a client management solution for financial professionals.

The Quik! Forms App is for generating, prefilling, signing, or printing forms to PDF using an organization's own data.

"Roughly 85 percent of forms are never submitted. Those are missed opportunities to close transactions," said Richard Walker, CEO and founder of Quik!," in a statement. "This product makes the often-tedious task of filling out information on several forms much easier for you, your staff, and most importantly, your clients."

With the Quik! Forms App, users can create bundles of forms, add custom forms, collaborate and distribute forms directly to clients, enable e-signature integration, and more. The solution is supported by every web browser.