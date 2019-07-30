250ok Releases Email Validation Tool

250ok, an email analytics and deliverability platform provider, today unveiled 250ok Validation, an email validation feature to help marketers ensure their emails reach real consumers.

"When senders are able to get more accurate results, they can send more email to deliverable addresses with confidence," said Alex Griffis, senior vice president of product at 250ok, in a statement. "The more invalid addresses on a list, the greater the chance of damage to sender reputation and overall deliverability, which results in less email ROI and missed customer opportunities."

250ok Validation is the sixth feature to be added to 250ok's expanding platform, joining Inbox, Reputation, DMARC, Analytics, and Design. 250ok will soon release real-time verification and a web form plugin to further enable marketers to verify email addresses as they are collected.