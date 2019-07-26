Bigtincan Acquires Veelo
Bigtincan, a provider of mobile sales enablement automation, has acquired fellow sales enablement solutions provider Veelo. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Bigtincan will integrate the Veelo Sales Enablement Platform with the Bigtincan platform to provide additional capabilities to sales teams, including the creation of a single pane of reference for users to manage content and training materials and automatically deliver them to user devices.
"Veelo brings leadership expertise in the use of brain science, deep experience in the technology vertical, and a leading team of experts who know how to win in our fast-growing market," said David Keane, co-founder and CEO of Bigtincan, in a statement. "We see this as a huge asset to enhance our existing mobile-first platform and continue to build our portfolio offerings as we look to meet the needs of sales teams across industries."
"Veelo's core mission has always been to help sales people to sell more by providing a faster way for teams to grow," said Chanin Ballance, CEO of Veelo, in a statement. "We see joining the Bigtincan team as a tremendous growth opportunity for existing Veelo customers and team members and look forward to continuing to expand on the foundation Veelo created in inside sales as a unified company."