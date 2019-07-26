Bigtincan Acquires Veelo

Bigtincan, a provider of mobile sales enablement automation, has acquired fellow sales enablement solutions provider Veelo. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bigtincan will integrate the Veelo Sales Enablement Platform with the Bigtincan platform to provide additional capabilities to sales teams, including the creation of a single pane of reference for users to manage content and training materials and automatically deliver them to user devices.