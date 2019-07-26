Top Launches Topvote Consumer Feedback App

Top, an advertising software company, has launched a direct-to-consumer voting app called Topvote that collects user-generated content and consumer feedback on what consumers think is the best.

The Topvote engagement platform incentivizes consumers to participate with advertising and opt-in to sharing data in return for winning rewards or recognition. The Topvote app for iOS (Android coming shortly) crowdsources who should win the top vote in all kinds of categories. The entries and voting is open and visible to everyone. The app can personalize content to each user and power private voting or competitions between friends.