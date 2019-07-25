Gryphon Launches Sales Performance for Dynamics

Gryphon Networks, a provider of sales performance management systems, has launched Sales Performance for Dynamics, an optimized integration of Gryphon's patented telephony, behavior analytics, and marketing compliance platform specifically designed to work natively within Microsoft Dynamics 365.

Gryphon's Sales Performance for Dynamics is a managed solution that integrates with sales and CRM workflows, providing capabilities like carrier-grade telephony, automatic call activity logging, and real-time Do No Call and Telephone Consumer Protection Act blocking. The features are accessible directly through the Dynamics App menu for automated capture of phone-based data and visibility into call activity.

"We're very excited to bring Sales Performance for Dynamics to market because Gryphon's proven system can now help Microsoft-enabled enterprises measurably improve the effectiveness of their sales teams," said Brian Steele, vice president of product management at Gryphon Networks, in a statement. "By providing unprecedented insights into sales activity directly within Dynamics, clients can preserve agent flexibility while easily and accurately tracking important metrics and KPIs, multiplying the value of their CRM investment."

Gryphon's Sales Performance for Dynamics includes the following: