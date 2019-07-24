Pipedrive Updates Its CRM Platform

Pipedrive has added capabilities to its CRM software to help salespeople get more qualified leads into the pipeline and take quicker action on the most promising deals. These include an artificial intelligence-powered sales assistant, a more flexible user interface, and more robust performance dashboards and reporting.

"At Pipedrive, we believe the primary purpose of a CRM for sales is to enable salespeople to be more effective at engaging with customers throughout the sales process, to move deals closer to completion," said Timo Rein, CEO of Pipedrive, in a statement. "There is a famous quote: 'Nothing happens until someone sells something.' Without prospecting, lead generation, follow-up, and closing sales, a sales manager has nothing to manage and nothing to report. So, first and foremost, we design every Pipedrive plan from the salesperson's point of view, ensuring the success of individual salespeople, which drives every new capability or feature we add to our product."

"In our view, the improvements Pipedrive announced today to the platform will further strengthen their value proposition for sales-centric firms," said Ben Dickie, director of the customer experience management research and advisory at Info-Tech Research Group, in a statement. "Artificial intelligence has been a major area of investment in the customer experience space. Pipedrive's new AI-powered recommendations for sales staff will help them close deals by moving from gut feel to data-backed account insights. Expanding the platform's customization and data visualization capabilities will also help broaden the platform's appeal to large enterprises, helping them scale their client base upmarket."