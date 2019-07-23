Sitecore Updates Experience Platform, Content Hub, and Managed Cloud Services

Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software, has launched the mid-year releases of Sitecore Experience Platform and Sitecore Content Hub with new features enabling marketers to more easily deliver personalized experiences to any digital touchpoint. Sitecore also updated its Managed Cloud offerings with more advanced capabilities.

"This phase of the integration between our upgraded experience management and data asset management platforms deliver on Sitecore's vision to own the entire content lifecycle in a seamless way," said Desta Price, executive vice president of product management at Sitecore, in a statement. "Now our users can expect easier-than-ever management of personalized experiences, from content strategy and planning to delivery and optimization."

The version 9.2 release of Sitecore Experience Platform and version 3.2 release of Sitecore Content Hub help digital marketing teams plan, create, publish, and deliver rich, relevant, and consistent experiences throughout the customer journey. These include the following:

Full integration of Sitecore DAM with Sitecore web content management, enabling customers to use Sitecore's WCM and DAM systems in a single user experience;

Alignment between Sitecore JavaScript Services and Sitecore Experience Accelerator, providing a framework for sharing data, content, and presentation;

Active Personalization Reporting, allowing marketers to see all running and active personalization on their sites from one location; and

Data Purging, empowering organizations to control all the data within their solutions to cleanse, archive, or purge data.

Sitecore's Managed Cloud offerings, built on Microsoft Azure, Azure SQL Database, Azure Machine Learning, and Dynamics 365, now includes the following:

Support for Sitecore Experience Manager, Sitecore Experience Platform, and Sitecore Experience Database;

99.9 percent availability on topology;

24/7 x 365 infrastructure monitoring and support with a 60-minute response time;

Application-level and security monitoring;

SOLR, WAF, and CDN support;

Disaster recovery and database backup/restore; and

Compatibility with on-premises environments.

Sitecore Managed Cloud Premium builds on these features with support for Sitecore Experience Commerce, emergency support response time as little as 15 minutes, and the ability to deploy custom code and topologies.

"In today's market, enterprise organizations are in need of laser-focused content management solutions that will simplify the lives of marketing and IT teams," said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of the Microsoft Cloud + AI Group, in a statement. "Sitecore and Microsoft will continue to be able to bring solutions to customers that will minimize their barrier to deployment through Sitecore Managed Cloud on Azure."

Sitecore Managed Cloud is available through Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Microsoft AppSource.