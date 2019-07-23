Sandvine Launches Real-Time Subscriber Insights

Sandvine, a provider of network intelligence solutions, has launched Real-Time Subscriber Insights, a solution for customer experience management (CEM) and service assurance, as part of its Analytics solution for service operations centers, CEM teams, network operations, engineering, and customer care teams.

As part of Sandvine's Active Network Intelligence Portal, Real-Time Subscriber Insights provides a 360-degree view of the subscriber perception. It provides intelligence about application usage with key performance indicators (KPIs), speed tests being run to indicate poor experience, devices used, service plan, and location,

"Consumer perception of [quality of experience] is far more sophisticated and nuanced on networks today, and even the most sophisticated operators require new levels of visibility into subscriber perception that cannot be delivered with the level of granularity and accuracy needed with existing systems," said Lyn Cantor, president and CEO of Sandvine, in a statement. "The unique combination of best service classification, QoE, and analytics capabilities has allowed us to enable operators to focus on their subscribers in the most differentiated way with this ground-breaking capability and consolidate spending on multiple one-off solutions."

Using Sandvine's ScoreCard technology, QoE KPIs reveal how well applications are performing, rate the network's QoE for specific users, and provide visibility into specific user attributes, such as location, device, service plan, and applications. Real-Time Subscriber Insights also gives escalation teams a root cause analysis data source .