Glassbox Partners with Microsoft
Glassbox, providers of a digital customer experience solution, is partnering with Microsoft to sell its customer management solution to Microsoft's customers and partners as part of Microsoft's Premium Co-Sell Partners program.
The partnership also combines Microsoft's Azure cloud services and Glassbox Customer Experience solution, allowing joint clients to use Azure advanced machine learning technology to enrich Glassbox's insights with capabilities like next best offer and other insights.
"This strategic partnership with Microsoft greatly expands business opportunities globally, which are extremely important at a time when Glassbox is in hyper-growth period," said Yoav Schreiber, chief operations officer at Glassbox, in a statement. "Our solution is already established among the largest enterprises worldwide, hence now is the best time to be exposed to Microsoft's huge customer base."
"Looking at Glassbox's extensive list of highly satisfied and recognized customers, they are exactly the type of partners we embrace, and we're delighted to welcome them to our Co-Sell Program," said Udi Even Ezra, partners manager for independent software vendors at Microsoft, in a statement. "By partnering with Glassbox, Microsoft can reinforce its presence at leading enterprises and empower them to achieve more."
