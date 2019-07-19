transcosmos and SOOTH Release Gaze Hack to Track Video Ad Engagement

Working with SOOTH, transcosmos has released Gaze Hack, a tool that can track and analyze consumers' eyegaze as they view video ads. Using Gaze Hack, content creators can identify the elements of their video ads that strongly influence viewers.

Gaze Hack identifies the elements at which viewers gazed and then aggregates and scores the ratio of gaze concentration on each element by every one-30th of a second. It can measure and aggregate viewers' gaze concentration by attributes such as gender and age, and it can analyze online video ads as well as mass advertising, including television commercials.

transcosmos found that videos with a higher gaze concentration ratio on the product had about 2.5 times higher click-through rates.