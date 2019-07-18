First Insight Launches Insight Customer Experience (iCX) Platform

First Insight has launched the Insight Customer Experience (iCX) platform, which combines enhanced customer insights with product-level analytics.

"For the last 12 years, First Insight has helped hundreds of retailers and brands use voice-of-the-customer data and predictive analytics to improve their operations, from product design to buying to pricing," said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, in a statement. "With the new iCX platform, we are excited to deliver an enhanced customer experience that is more engaging and personalized, leading to increased loyalty and conversions. The new platform also incorporates some of the latest technologies, such as image recognition and survey branching, allowing our retail partners to derive even more value from the First Insight solution."