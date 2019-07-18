First Insight Launches Insight Customer Experience (iCX) Platform
First Insight has launched the Insight Customer Experience (iCX) platform, which combines enhanced customer insights with product-level analytics.
"For the last 12 years, First Insight has helped hundreds of retailers and brands use voice-of-the-customer data and predictive analytics to improve their operations, from product design to buying to pricing," said Greg Petro, CEO of First Insight, in a statement. "With the new iCX platform, we are excited to deliver an enhanced customer experience that is more engaging and personalized, leading to increased loyalty and conversions. The new platform also incorporates some of the latest technologies, such as image recognition and survey branching, allowing our retail partners to derive even more value from the First Insight solution."
First Insight's iCX platform delivers the following capabilities:
- Enhanced consumer engagement tools, including 3D virtual prototypes and the ability to present rotation and movement.
- Survey branching that allows users to identify and segment consumers for a more customized, personalized experience. Through conditional branching, also known as skip logic or survey branching, question responses can be used to specify relevant follow-up questions and direct consumers to the best or most relevant insight based on their interests. These capabilities enable retailers and brands to gain more detailed insights from target segments, including new customer groups and competitors' customers.
- Personalized rewards through single-use coupon codes.
- Cannibalization and incrementality analysis, helping merchants create optimized assortments by considering the cross-over effects of items within the assortment tested. Consumer input is gathered using a technique that simulates actual shopping and purchase decision processes.
- Image recognition for tracking images from the initial test to in-market launch.
- Geographic expansion with three new language-currency combinations, including one for the Russian market, bringing the total number of locales covered to more than 35.