HoloPundits Launches TotalAR for Marketing
HoloPundits has launched TotalAR, offering an interactive spin to print or static imagery. The augmented reality platform allows marketers to create and publish their own unique AR content overlaying any existing static material .
On the user end, there is no additional hardware or configuration requirement. A user only needs a smartphone to interact with the content.
"As a holistic platform, TotalAR is aimed at democratizing AR for all marketers by providing the freedom to add AR to existing materials. Organizations can harness and integrate dynamic digital content to static materials from actual products, to packaging, brochures, coupons, pamphlets, business cards, user manuals, signage, displays, and much more," said Vinod Dega, CEO of HoloPundits, in a statement. "It lets organizations create, target, and measure relevant content for their customers."