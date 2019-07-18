KickFire Integrates with the Sitecore Experience Platform

KickFire, a provider of IP address intelligence and company identification technology, has integrated with Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software. KickFire partnered with Sitecore development agency, Bonfire, to bring its account-based identification, personalization, and targeting to Sitecore users.

The new KickFire module for Sitecore 9 unites KickFire's IP address intelligence technology and robust database of more than 14 million businesses with pre-built Sitecore profiles and profile keys. From within the Sitecore Experience Platform, KickFire allows users to unmask anonymous visitors into identified companies and combine the information with relevant account-level data to identify accounts and trigger personalization based on KickFire's company firmographic data, such as location, industry classification, revenue, and company size.

Sitecore B2B customers can now leverage KickFire data for the following use cases:

Viewing company data directly from the Sitecore Experience Platform;

Personalizing website content based on company name, industry, revenue, and company size;

Delivering first-party intent signals and identifying buyers to sales teams;

Building lead scoring on target accounts; and

Creating custom experiences for their account-based marketing strategies.