KickFire Integrates with the Sitecore Experience Platform
KickFire, a provider of IP address intelligence and company identification technology, has integrated with Sitecore, a provider of digital experience management software. KickFire partnered with Sitecore development agency, Bonfire, to bring its account-based identification, personalization, and targeting to Sitecore users.
The new KickFire module for Sitecore 9 unites KickFire's IP address intelligence technology and robust database of more than 14 million businesses with pre-built Sitecore profiles and profile keys. From within the Sitecore Experience Platform, KickFire allows users to unmask anonymous visitors into identified companies and combine the information with relevant account-level data to identify accounts and trigger personalization based on KickFire's company firmographic data, such as location, industry classification, revenue, and company size.
Sitecore B2B customers can now leverage KickFire data for the following use cases:
- Viewing company data directly from the Sitecore Experience Platform;
- Personalizing website content based on company name, industry, revenue, and company size;
- Delivering first-party intent signals and identifying buyers to sales teams;
- Building lead scoring on target accounts; and
- Creating custom experiences for their account-based marketing strategies.
"We built the KickFire module for Sitecore 9 so that B2B marketers can execute powerful account-based marketing campaigns without the need for custom development," said James Williamson, a Sitecore strategy MVP and Bonfire managing partner, in a statement.
"Combining Bonfire's expertise and KickFire's technology, marketers are able to ignite their account-based marketing (ABM) strategy directly within the Sitecore Experience Platform," said Maggie Taylor Aherne, KickFire's director of operations and customer success, in a statement. "We are deeply committed to providing the best integrations for our customers, and that requires working with the best partners."
Related Articles
KickFire Integrates with Integrate Platform
14 May 2019
KickFire enables Integrate users to identify highly engaged target accounts and automatically trigger next-best-action account based marketing programs.