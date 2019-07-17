CSG Launches CSG Field Service Management

CSG today launched CSG Field Service Management to help companies integrate field service management into their overall customer experience.

The CSG Field Service Management product suite provides companies with a real-time, 360-degree view of their field operations. It is hosted in the cloud through Amazon Web Services and pushes important information, including real-time traffic, scheduling, and communication, to field techs, agents, management and customers, while accommodating in-app communications between users, in real time.

CSG Field Service Management enables companies to customize how and when they communicate to customers about their appointments and even allows users to follow the technician while they are en route. An automated scheduling feature allows companies to automate service provider arrival times, skills, and scheduling constraints. The application also integrates into any existing billing system and third-party applications for order management; tracking employee time, labor, and inventory; automating equipment activation; warranty checks; or customer signatures.

"CSG has been delivering field service management solutions to clients for more than 20 years," said Chad Dunavant, head of global product management at CSG, in a statement. "Leveraging our vast expertise in the FSM space, we are excited to introduce our modernized product suite to help maximize our customers' worker productivity while positioning the product to support the growing demands of the service ecosystem."

CSG Field Service Management is part of the company's Customer Communication Management (CCM) portfolio, which companies use to send more than 1.5 billion messages to their end-users each year across print, SMS, email, online, and automated voice channels.