AnswersAnywhere Enhances Integration with ServiceMax

AnswersAnywhere, a provider of knowledge management solutions for field service organizations, has released AnswersAnywhere for ServiceMax v2.0., an enhanced knowledge management solution and integration with ServiceMax to provide field service technicians with fast and easy access to the technical product knowledge required for customer visits.

AnswersAnywhere works to convert, deliver, and continuously update technical product knowledge for use by field service technicians and technical support representatives. AnswersAnywhere knowledge experts can convert FAQs, parts lists, installation and service manuals, schematic drawings, exploded diagrams, product descriptions and alerts, safety notices, database output, images, videos, FAQs, and MS Word and PDF documents into information that field service personnel can use. AnswersAnywhere knowledge experts have created and managed knowledge bases for more than 200 companies.

"AnswersAnywhere and ServiceMax share the mission of helping manufacturers maximize the value of their field service organizations. The AnswersAnywhere/ServiceMax integrated solution unlocks new opportunities to increase customer satisfaction, first-time fix rates, and efficiency," said Bo Wandell, vice president of sales and business development at AnswersAnywhere, in a statement. "As a result of the AnswersAnywhere/ServiceMax integration, field service technicians arrive at a customer site armed with all of the critical parts information and knowledge required to get a piece of equipment back up and running in the shortest possible timeframe."

The newest version of AnswersAnywhere for ServiceMax features full, bidirectional data exchange with ServiceMax. Technicians can access relevant parts, installation and servicing knowledge from their ServiceMax work order by simply clicking on the integrated AnswersAnywhere button. For technicians who work in environments without Internet access, AnswersAnywhere is fully operational in both online and offline modes.