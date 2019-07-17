Nimble Selling Simple CRM for Office 365 Through Microsoft's Commercial Marketplace
Nimble has made its team relationship manager available to Microsoft's billions of customers and hundreds of thousands of resellers worldwide through Microsoft's new Commercial Marketplace.
Nimble has been a launch partner in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace pilot for the past two years. Within that time, Nimble has signed more than 20 of Microsoft's top distribution partners and on-boarded more than 1,000 Microsoft CSP partners to bundle Nimble as the Simple CRM for Office 365.
Companies can purchase Nimble through Microsoft's marketplace in one of the following four ways:
- Direct from the publishers like Nimble through Microsoft;
- Through the Microsoft field sales team;
- Direct from Microsoft cloud solution providers; or
- Through Microsoft's global distribution channel.
"We're delighted to team up with Microsoft and its leading global partners to help drive partner-to-partner motions to increase sales, create loyal customers, and boost revenue by empowering them to resell Nimble and Office 365 integrated within their partner portal," said Nimble CEO Jon Ferrara in a statement. "Microsoft CSPs worldwide recognize that they need to start selling simple business solutions like Nimble today to prepare to sell Microsoft's crown jewels like Power BI, Flow, PowerApps, Dynamics, and Azure tomorrow."