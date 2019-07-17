Nimble Selling Simple CRM for Office 365 Through Microsoft's Commercial Marketplace

Nimble has made its team relationship manager available to Microsoft's billions of customers and hundreds of thousands of resellers worldwide through Microsoft's new Commercial Marketplace.

Nimble has been a launch partner in the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace pilot for the past two years. Within that time, Nimble has signed more than 20 of Microsoft's top distribution partners and on-boarded more than 1,000 Microsoft CSP partners to bundle Nimble as the Simple CRM for Office 365.

Companies can purchase Nimble through Microsoft's marketplace in one of the following four ways:

Direct from the publishers like Nimble through Microsoft; Through the Microsoft field sales team; Direct from Microsoft cloud solution providers; or Through Microsoft's global distribution channel.