Dalet to Acquire Ooyala's Flex Media Platform Business

Dalet, a provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, will acquire Ooyala's Flex Media Platform, which is primarily sold as a subscription/SaaS offering to help marketers service OTT and digital media distribution workflows. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The asset deal includes not only the Ooyala Flex Media Platform but also Ooyala personnel across sales, marketing, engineering, professional services, and support.

The acquisition of these assets, personnel, and customers will expand Dalet's solutions offering to more verticals and tiers beyond its traditional customer base in news and production workflows and accelerate Dalet's strategic move to increase recurring revenue models, with a subscription/SaaS-based services offering.

"By acquiring Ooyala, Dalet significantly widens the markets it can address in terms of verticals and their respective tiers of complexity. A perfect complement to our existing Dalet Galaxy five offering in our traditional markets, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform also opens opportunities for new customers, such as corporate brands, telcos, leagues, and sports teams who are looking to simply manage their media assets. The modern metadata management and orchestration capabilities of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform bring what these organizations need to lower [total cost of ownership], improve agility, and reduce time to market," said David Lasry, CEO of Dalet, in a statement. "Furthermore, Dalet's proven products and services will enable Ooyala customers to augment and expand their Ooyala Flex Media Platform. We have a technology path forward supported by expanded, world-class professional services and customer success teams that can provide the know-how and expert guidance on scaling media operations to optimize the value of their Ooyala investment." "I am incredibly proud of what Ooyala has accomplished. Our talented research and engineering team has built a renowned technology platform that powers core media workflows for some of the world's most iconic brands," said Jonathan Huberman, CEO of Ooyala, in a statement. "Dalet's strong market position and deep expertise in designing and deploying media workflows is an outstanding fit for Ooyala customers and technical teams. I am confident under their guidance, they will continue to innovate and grow."

In February, Ooyala sold its online video platform business to Brightcove.