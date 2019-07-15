Moz Launches Local Market Analytics

Moz, a provider of search engine optimization (SEO) technology, today launched Local Market Analytics to show SEO and marketers performance within and across local markets through automated hyper-local search engine results pages (SERP) tracking and analytics, data visualizations, and deep competitive insights for both location-based and online-only businesses.

"SEO practitioners need reliable data and better tools for understanding SEO performance versus competitors in local markets," said Rob Bucci, vice president of research and development at Moz, in a statement. "Localized rankings are time-consuming to collect and parse into insights on a regular cadence, especially for large enterprises who operate in multiple markets. It's even more laborious to track competitors in the same markets. Our Local Market Analytics product delivers the most precise view available of local search performance, giving SEOs what they need to drive more strategic local marketing decisions, leading to better outcomes in traffic, ROI, and ultimately sales."

Moz's Local Market Analytics delivers multi-sampling of local SERPs per keyword and hyper-local search volume (down to the neighborhood level), giving marketers a true representation of what customers see when searching.

Moz Local Market Analytics does the following: