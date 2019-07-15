Auraya Introduces EVA, a Voice Biometric Extension for Amazon Connect

Global voice biometrics provider Auraya has launched EVA for Amazon Connect to help companies authenticate customer identities on telephone and digital channels.

EVA is a cloud-based voice biometric extension for Amazon Connect, Amazon's contact center software suite. EVA is language- and accent-independent and works on all devices with a microphone.

EVA allows customers to enroll and verify their identities by analyzing the unique characteristics of their voices. Customers simply say the numbers displayed on the screen to verify their identities. For customers talking to a person or bot, EVA can listen to the conversation and confirm their identities using machine learning algorithms.

EVA is deployed in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud and uses cloud formation tools to implement the biometric capability. EVA uses Amazon orchestration and reporting tools for customization.