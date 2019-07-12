Five9 Integrates with Microsoft Teams

Five9 has partnered with Microsoft to integrate the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform with Microsoft Teams.

"We are very pleased to partner closely with Microsoft Teams to deliver a superior end-to-end solution to our customers," said Dan Burkland, Five9's president, in a statement. "With the addition of Teams, we can now deliver a fully integrated solution encompassing Teams, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Five9, which enables the digital enterprise to deliver unparalleled customer experience."

The Five9 and Teams integration gives contact center agents access to all the resources of their Teams community. The initial integration between Five9 and Teams will provide agents access to subject matter experts that are using Teams. Through a consolidated directory, Five9 agents can see when other Teams users are on line, grouped by expertise, in their Agent Desktop application. The agent then can click to call the expert. Agents can conference the expert in with the customer or transfer the customer call completely to the expert. All calls between Five9 contact center agents and Teams experts are routed over a private SIP Trunk, thus avoiding any toll charges.