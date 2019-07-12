Zendesk Launches Event Connector for Amazon Web Services

Zendesk has launched Events Connector for Amazon Web Services' new Amazon EventBridge. The Zendesk Events Connector allows companies to connect customer experience data to AWS services.

Built on the cloud, the Zendesk Events Connector lets users stream near real-time data changes (events) from Zendesk into AWS through Amazon EventBridge, a serverless, highly available, and scalable service that allows applications to communicate with each other using events.

"Customer experience teams will no longer be let down by disconnected and siloed systems that don't share a complete picture of the customer," said Adrian McDermott, president of products at Zendesk, in a statement. "We are excited to work with AWS to further the movement towards companies having open access to all data in a simple, safe, and secure manner."

With this new capability from Zendesk companies can enhance customer information with machine learning (ML), security and compliance tools, or custom analytics and business intelligence through services such as AWS Lambda, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Kinesis, and Amazon SageMaker.

"Customer information shouldn't only be used to resolve tickets, it should become a part of a company's competitive advantage," said Dustin Lawler, vice president of technical services at Datadog, in a statement. "By integrating Zendesk into Datadog through the AWS EventBridge, we are able to leverage this important source of data throughout the entire organization in real time."

Last fall, Zendesk released Zendesk Sunshine, an open and flexible CRM platform tied to AWS to seamlessly connect all customer data. The Zendesk Events Connector is part of the larger effort for Zendesk Sunshine to further free customer data and allow developers to build out functionality.